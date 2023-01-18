LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With rising interest rates and home prices that have soared over the last few years, some in Clarksville are looking for a way to help people become homeowners.
Their idea: smaller homes with smaller price tags.
"The way that Clarksville's ordinance is currently written, and the way most city's ordinances are written, really requires new housing and new lots bigger than what a lot of people want or need," said Neal Turpin, planning director of the Town of Clarksville.
According to Turpin, the existing ordinance in Clarksville requires new homes being built to be at least 1,200 square feet. Turpin said that ordinance is more than a decade old and he believes there's a market for smaller homes, smaller lots and smaller price points.
"The result is that people are left with two options. They can buy an expensive, large house on the periphery or rent an apartment closer in town. But there's this housing gap. There's this missing middle of housing that we're really looking to try and fill," said Turpin.
That's where the "smaller homes" concept comes in. Turpin said these are not "tiny homes," but something more of a middle ground. There's currently one home being built on South Virginia Avenue that's around 640 square feet as an example of this concept. Turpin said building that home required five different exemptions.
"We're proposing that the homes themselves and the lots they're on can be smaller than what we currently allow for," explained Turpin.
He and others in the community believe these smaller homes could give people an entry into homeownership.
"I think it brings a whole different buyer into it. It brings the people out of apartments into the homeownership," said Jim Johns, owner of Millennium Development.
Johns said his wife and daughter design the homes and if this ordinance change passes, he hopes to build more of these small houses in Clarksville. He's says he thinks of this as an alternative to renting.
"We haven't priced them yet but we'll be under $200,000 so it'll bring a whole different buyer into it," he said.
Emily Zachery, a neighbor who was curious as to what the small, vacant lot across the street would become says she is pleased with the small home concept.
"Once I saw the plans and have started seeing it go up, I'm really impressed. The quality of the build is incredible," she said. "It's really sharp. It's a good looking home."
Zachery went on to say, "I definitely would love to see some even more affordable options of these smaller houses because I think there's a huge opening in the market there."
Those working on the development are hopeful the concept can continue, but there's no guarantee just yet. Changing the ordinance will require hearings and approval from the town council.
Aside from the home being built on South Virginia Avenue, there are three foundations that have been poured not far away on Sunset Avenue, also for small houses. Those too, required exemptions. But Turpin is hopeful that in the near future, those exemptions won't be necessary.
The town council is expected to make a final decision on the ordinance in March.
