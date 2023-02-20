LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hair salon owner is making sure students at a Kentucky college have access to hair care products.
Melanie Day, the owner of You've Got Curls Hair Loss Center in Lexington, noticed her clients were having trouble taking care of their hair at school. So she worked with Berea College to install a vending machine that sells products for curly and textured hair on campus.
"The main focus is your school, but imagine you have a hair emergency," Day told LEX18.
The vending machine is the first of its kind in Kentucky. Each item is priced at $15 or less.
"Yes, we could get our products on Amazon, yes we could have someone drive us to Walmart, but being able to drive to BCC it is very affordable and convenient," said sophomore Allison Hudson.
Day plans to put more vending machines on other college campuses around Kentucky.
