LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wrestling event is coming to west Louisville.
Derby City Wrestling will host monthly live, television-taped matches at Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.
"This show will feature the best local and regional talent alongside top tier stars from AEW, IMPACT! and New Japan Pro Wrestling all competing under the United Wrestling banner," CEO of David Marquez Productions David Marquez said. "We can't wait to expand our footprint to the River City and embrace the community's rich wrestling history that dates back to sold out Tuesday night shows at the Louisville Gardens."
The first live television taping will be on Sunday, March 26. Emmy Award winning broadcast journalist and WDRB News anchor/reporter Gilbert Corsey, who has 15 years promotional experience, will be the voice of Derby City Wrestling. According to a news release, Corsey's advocation for more programming in Louisville's west end helped make this possible.
"It was important to me to bring this project to West Louisville," Corsey said. "Derby City Wrestling is more than a television show; it's a mission to bring together and uplift our community bridging the 9th Street divide with quality, family entertainment."
Tickets are on sale now. General admission is $12 and premium flood seating is $20. Kids 10 and under get in free with a paying adult. Taxes and fees apply. The Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center is located at 3029 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
If you can't make it, Derby City Wrestling will air Saturdays at noon on MY58, WDRB's sister station.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.