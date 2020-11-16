LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeless man is accused of shattering several glass windows on a downtown office building just days after they were re-installed.
The property manager of the Brown & Williamson Tower, at the southeast corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, said new glass was installed Friday, but every new piece of glass was broken Sunday night. The property manager said the plan now is to put plywood back up and keep it up boarded up at a time when businesses are being encouraged to take off the boards.
According to court documents, after an investigation, police arrested 38-year-old Troy Mercer early Monday morning. Police said he confessed to the crime.
Police said Mercer, whose address is listed as "city at large," was seen on surveillance video using a hammer to break the windows.
Mercer is charged with one count of criminal mischief. He is due in court for arraignment on Nov. 17.
