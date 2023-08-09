LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teenager who shot two people inside an Indiana middle school five years ago could be released into his parent's custody, FOX59 reports.
The Hamilton County Probation Department made the recommendation on Tuesday for the 18-year-old who shot a teacher and a student at Noblesville West Middle School in 2018. Prosecutors could not seek adult charges against the 13-year-old boy who wounded a classmate and teacher at Noblesville West Middle School because no one died in the shooting and he was younger than 14.
The debate over the shooter's future sparked after he was charged with battery when he inappropriately touched a female staff member at the juvenile detention center last March.
The shooter's lawyer, Ben Jaffe, asked the judge to release him to his parents with restrictions including GPS monitoring and mandated therapy. The prosecutor's office argued he should serve 120 days in juvenile lock up for assault and then be moved to a transitional treatment facility because they believe he is still a risk to the community.
The judge asked both sides to submit proposals for the terms of release by Wednesday afternoon.
Previous Stories:
- Indiana middle school shooter sentenced to juvenile facility until age 18
- Noblesville students ask Indiana lawmakers for tougher penalties for improperly storing guns
- Indiana school shooter's parents deny responsibility
- Parents of accused Noblesville school shooter sued by victim's family
- Student says science teacher tackled Indiana school shooter
- Indiana school shooter searched online for `largest mass shooting'
- Attorney says Indiana school shooting suspect to admit to attack
- Teen injured in Indiana school shooting talks about her recovery
- Judge delays hearing of 13-year-old accused of Indianapolis school shootings
- Teen accused in Indiana middle school shooting appears in court
- Indiana school shooting suspect won't be tried as an adult
- 13-year-old girl hurt in Indiana school shooting was hit 7 times
- Student says science teacher tackled Indiana school shooter
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.