LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The YMCA of Greater Louisville has opened nominations for the 2021 Youth Character Awards.
The nominations will be accepted through Sept. 24, and each recipient should exemplify the Y's commitment to strengthen the community and embody the core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.
The awards will recognize teenagers throughout the community, ages 13-17, and include volunteers, students, inventors, writers, community organizers, athletes and others.
A committee of YMCA leadership volunteers will review the submitted nominations and each award will include $2,500 in scholarships to fund their academic and leadership pursuits.
More information is available at ymcalouisville.org. The nomination forms are available online and at all Greater Louisville area YMCA branch.
