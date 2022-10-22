LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two nonprofits teamed up to give people a reason to rappel from a tall building on Saturday.
Down Syndrome of Louisville and Critically Loved held 'Rappel for a Reason' at the Hyatt Hotel in downtown Louisville. Around 70 participants went "Over the Edge" and rappelled 18 stories to raise funding for the nonprofits.
"We support individuals with down syndrome from pre-birth to end of life, so we have many programs to make sure they reach their full potential," said Julie Torzewski, executive director of Down Syndrome of Louisville.
Each person was strapped up and descended from the building at their own pace. Professionals were on-hand to help out the participants.
All proceeds from the event go to the nonprofits that support special needs families in the Louisville-area.
It's the second year the event has been hosted at the hotel in downtown Louisville. The Hyatt donates space and staffing, according to event organizers.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.