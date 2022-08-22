LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is looking for nurses.
The company is hosting two hiring events over the next month. The first will be held this Thursday, Aug. 25. The second will take place on Sept. 21.
Both events will take place at the Norton Healthcare Learning Center on Ormsby Station Road from 3-6 p.m.
New nursing graduates and experienced nurses are welcome. Offers will be made on the same day and certain positions for experienced nurses can pay up to $100 per hour.
