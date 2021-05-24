LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Want a job in retail, hospitality or child care? NuLu has its first hiring event at a hotel in downtown.
NuLu's East Market District hosts it first hiring event at Marriott Louisville's AC Hotel, located on 727 East Market Street.
Fourteen different NuLu businesses are offering part-time and full-time career options in retail, restaurants, hospitality, child care and more.
Applicants can go to the AC Hotel's upstairs conference room until 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24. There are 15-minute time slots available for resume reviews and on the spot interviews. They ask that you bring copies of your resume on hand.
Click here for more information.
