LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Strange and unusual items, people walking on glass, all on display this weekend in Louisville at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo.
The expo started in 2017 when Michelle Cozzaglio and her husband, collectors of strange and unusual items, followed their own curiosity about finding others with the same interests.
Now, it travels across the country, stopping in about 30 cities each year. It has roughly 150 vendors taking part, many also traveling from city to city, selling everything from art and antiquities, to taxidermy and other "unusual things."
The expo also features side-show performances featuring acts like walking on glass or a bed of nails, and sword swallowing.
Organizers are expecting more than 10,000 people to attend the expo in Louisville this weekend. It's being held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, in South Wing A of the Kentucky Exposition Center.
