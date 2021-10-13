LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the officers involved in the raid that killed Breonna Taylor has a new book deal.
The conservative media company Daily Wire is starting a publishing division called DW Books.
The company will publish a book by former Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly titled, "The Fight for Truth: The Inside Story Behind The Breonna Taylor Tragedy."
Tennessee-based Post Hill Press, whose books are distributed by Simon & Schuster, originally said they would publish Mattingly's book.
Hours later, the publishing company reverted, saying they would not be distributing the book.
"Like much of the American public, earlier today Simon & Schuster learned of plans by distribution client Post Hill Press to publish a book by Jonathan Mattingly. We have subsequently decided not to be involved in the distribution of this book," the company said in a statement on Twitter.
News of Mattingly’s book drew criticism in April, including from Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott, a Democrat, who wrote on Twitter that “People love to profit off of Black pain and tragedy. It sells.”
“Simon & Schuster was too afraid to tell his (Mattingly’s) story, but we’re not,” DW Books Vice President of Publishing Alyssa Cordova told The Associated Press.
Mattingly was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who said he fired a single shot after fearing an intruder was breaking into the apartment.
A release date for the book has not been announced yet.
