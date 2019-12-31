JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A building on the corner of Spring and Market in downtown Jeffersonville has a lot history. For years, it was home to Ann's By the River. Now, new life is coming in the form of two new restaurants.
Hot off the presses, or maybe the grill, Early Edition opened this week.
"It's based on a newspaper, because we're right next to the News and Tribune here," said Early Edition co-owner Beau Kerley. "Newspaper and the news in general go along with the news as much as eggs and waffles do, I think."
The breakfast restaurant's menu pays tribune to journalism.
"We have the health and fitness section, and the syndicated section," Kerley said. "We have our world wide waffles."
The location is what people in the news biz call "a get." It's in the shadow of the Big Four Bridge, and in an area that's been booming for a while now.
"Downtown Jeffersonville is growing," Kerley said. "I think its honestly one of the coolest downtowns in the area right now."
Kerley has already had success in the local restaurant game. His hands are in BBC, The Standard Plate and Pour in New Albany, and 812 Pizza in Georgetown.
He'll have another one to add to the list soon too.
"The other side of the building, the Ann's building that we have, is going to be a Mexican restaurant and it's called Dos Gringos," explained Kerley.
He added that it's been in the works for two years.
"It's got great margaritas, great burritos, and nachos and quesadillas, all kinds of fun stuff," Kerley said.
The finishing touches are being placed on that side of the building right now. It's expected to open in late January.
