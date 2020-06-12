LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Firefighters are battling a house fire in Old Louisville.
"Huge fire, man. Huge fire. Spread very quickly," said neighbor David Curry.
Crews were called to a home near South Floyd Street and Woodbine Street around 4:30 Friday morning.
Heavy fire was reported to be coming from the home.
"I tell you what, we come outside to firefighters knocking on our door, telling us to evacuate, to get everything we could," Curry said. "They got both these blocks shut down. I mean the flames were about 30-40 feet high. Engulfed. I (could) feel the heat from them from my front porch (right there) all the way to back there where that building is because these are long apartments."
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
