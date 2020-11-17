LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nursing home in Oldham County is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 and now needs help from the state.
Friendship Health and Rehab in Pewee Valley has seen a recent spike in COVID cases both among residents and staff. So far, 63 residents have the virus -- that's up from 40 cases from Nov. 6. Twenty staff members also have the virus.
The Oldham County Health Department says it has made a formal request for a nurse strike team from the state to offset losses to staffing and help manage the situation.
Six residents of the 142-bed facility have died from the virus since the pandemic began in March.
