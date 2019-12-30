La Grange, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County's Courthouse is one of the last in Kentucky to be updated and modernized, and officials said an upgrade is needed as the county continues to grow.
“It’s an old facility that is not as secure and put together with the best of equipment,” Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele said.
County leaders have been planning a new courthouse for years and they now have two design options, one of which would see the current courthouse demolished.
A $20 million option would see crews build a three-story courthouse up and around the existing structure.
“It incorporates the existing historic Oldham County Courthouse into the design,” Voegele said.
But it also would come with some design restrictions.
“The sally port, where the prisoners enter the building through transportation, would be at the intersection of Jefferson and First Street. That's a little bit of a problem, because that's a busy intersection,” he said.
A $19 million option would see the current courthouse demolished to make way for a new two-story structure.
“We asked the architect to take the look we have now and make it bigger,” Voegele said. “If we do go to the two-story structure, we will include many historic artifacts inside the building.”
With this option, the inmate entrance would be moved to the back center of the building.
The main, public entrances on both options would feature metal detectors with security guards, which the current courthouse doesn't have. Both options also would include secure parking.
“We have to be safe," Voegele said. "Judges don't have secure parking now. They park behind the building or on the street."
Voegele said the state allocated $22 million for the project, so no Oldham County money will be used. Officials hope to complete the project by fall 2022.
During construction, a former grocery store in Crestwood on state Route 146 will be remodeled to serve as a temporary courthouse.
“That remodeling will take place during the spring and summer and we hope to have the courthouse moved by the fall,” he said.
Voegele said the project development board will make a decision on the design in a couple of weeks.
In the meantime, you can submit your opinion on the courthouse design by emailing dvoegele@OldhamCountyKY.gov.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.