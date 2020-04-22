LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One person has died, and three others are in critical condition after an SUV crashed head on into an ambulance on Taylor Boulevard, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the corner of Taylor Boulevard and Bicknell Avenue on the report of an accident involving a Louisville Metro EMS ambulance. After a preliminary investigation, police believe an SUV was traveling south on Taylor Bouveland when it crossed over into the northbound lanes of traffic and struck the ambulance head on.
A passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, and the driver and the passenger of the ambulance were transported to University Hospital in serious condition. The ambulance did not have a patient on board at the time of the accident.
The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the accident. It is unknown at this time why the SUV crossed over the line, police said.
