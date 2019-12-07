LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and two people are hurt, including a child in an early morning crash Saturday.
LMPD responded to a call around 4 a.m. to Westport Road at Dove Creek Blvd.
According to police, the driver of a Dodge Charger was driving eastbound on Westport Road when the vehicle crossed through the center turn lane for an unknown reason and went into a westbound lane of Wesport Road. Police said the vehicle hit a Ford Explorer head on.
The driver of the Dodge was taken to University hospital where she later died.
A 14-year-old passenger was also in the vehicle and was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Explorer was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
