LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating a fatal shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Roselane Street around 12:30 Thursday morning. That's near the intersection of Lampton and South Clay streets.
Officials say one person was killed, but no other information about the victim has been made available.
LMPD hasn't released any suspect information.
A police spokesperson is expected to speak at the scene Thursday morning.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.