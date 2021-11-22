LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers said this year's Bikes or Bust campaign was a success.
Radio hosts Matt Cooper and "Magic" Mike Benson each lived on a scissor lift from Thursday morning through Monday morning to get attention for their annual drive to collect new bikes for children in need.
Their final count is 2,282 donated bikes.
"If you think about how much a bike costs, to think 2,200 people brought out a bike — that's crazy," said Brent Turner, promotions director of Q103.1. "The amount of money that went into that, it just means that Louisville is one of the most giving communities in this country."
Bikes will be distributed through Toys for Tots in Louisville and through the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program in southern Indiana.
Several businesses and community organizations donated hundreds of bikes.
Over the last five years, the promotion has collected ore tan11,000 bikes.
