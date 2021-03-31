ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every single week during the pandemic, an Elizabethtown man hit the streets, surprising his community with free pizza deliveries.
Now, more than a year into his mission, Barry Howard said he doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.
Packing up a car full of pizzas outside of the Domino's on Miles Street on Wednesday afternoon, Howard and a few volunteers prepare for their latest surprise stop.
"I've been all around the community. I've been doing this since the pandemic started," he said.
Howard says "Barry's Mission" is to feed the community, especially during tough times over the past year.
"The pandemic is still alive. It's still moving, and we're still moving with it. We've still got to help people, as long as we can," he said.
The need is still there. Howard works with the local Domino's to deliver free meals every week.
"(Franchise owner John Gani) offered me 300 dollars worth of pizzas a week, for six months. Well, we're over a year now and it's not stopping us," said Howard.
This week, it's a special delivery for Kentucky State Police troopers at the Elizabethtown post.
"We have male and female troopers that are out here every night, working the road, answering calls. When people reach out with kindness like this, it really means a lot to them," said Trooper Scotty Sharp.
Howard visits a new place each week. Over the past year, he's been surprising neighbors with hot meals and even school supplies for kids learning from home.
"He is very instrumental out in the community for helping people that are in need," said Sharp. "We need more Barrys out in this world."
"We just lend a helping hand to whoever," Howard said of his mission. "We like to go out to the less fortunate neighborhoods, and try to help the kids that can probably only get a pizza at the first of the month, or sometimes may not even be able to get a pizza."
He plans to keep going, lifting up his community, as long as there's a need.
"I hate to admit it, but sometimes I get overwhelmed. I go home and hang my head and cry a little bit," said Howard. "To see the joy that I can bring and the smiles I can bring to the faces, young and old, it's overwhelming."
Barry's Mission volunteers meets every Wednesday at the Elizabethtown Domino's at 3:30 p.m. All volunteers are welcome.
