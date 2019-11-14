Owsley County High School teacher accused of sexual contact with students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a teacher at Owsley County High School who is accused of having sexual contact with two students.
James Cornett, 40, of Beattyville, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse, according to a release from Kentucky State Police. Investigators with KSP said they learned about the allegations against Cornett on Monday, Nov. 11.
Cornett was a teacher at Owsley County High School in Booneville, Kentucky, when the alleged contact happened. Police said he was held at the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County, Kentucky, upon arrest.
The investigation is ongoing, and KSP is asking anyone with information relevant to the case to call its Richmond post at 859-623-2404.
