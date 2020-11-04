LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Starting Monday, Norton Healthcare will begin seeing patients at its new Express Services facility at the corner of Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.
The new building has two drive-thru bays that will help get patients through every 15 minutes. It will offer diagnostics testing, vaccinations, and lab work seven days a week with a Norton doctor referral.
Norton Healthcare CEO and President Russell Cox believes this is the first facility of its kind in the area. In a press conference Wednesday, he said the new concept was announced in May, and was quickly completed this month.
Cox said the idea came about as the healthcare company wanted to find innovative ways to keep patients out of waiting rooms but still give them full access to healthcare. He added drive-thru COVID-19 testing and having patients wait in their vehicles instead of inside waiting rooms also sparked the idea.
"We're trying our best to figure out ways that are easy that a parent that needs to get a child vaccinated, that needs to get that child tested for something can do that, while there are other kids with them in the car," Cox said. "Come through, get tested and be on their way."
Most services can be done in the patient's vehicle. There are also designated rooms inside the building for services like X-rays. Patients without access to a vehicle will also use the inside area.
The facility is on the same land Norton purchased in 2019 that housed the old Kmart. That building is being renovated for the relocation of CPA Lab, a division of Norton Healthcare.
The Norton Healthcare Express Services project cost a total of $1.85 million, which includes the structure along with the testing and diagnostic equipment.
Norton hopes to create more Express Services facilities in other parts of Louisville.
