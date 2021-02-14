LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local Girl Scouts are struggling to sell cookies this year because of the pandemic.
If sales don't bounce back, one troop is worried about the future of its programs.
A look back at summer camp promises sisterhood, new adventures and lifelong lessons.
"Camp really has to do with not being shy and learning how to overcome some of your fears," Samantha Bell said.
"Opportunities that you wouldn't have if you weren't in Girl Scouts," added Connie Bell, a troop volunteer and camp director.
The programs are all made possible by the annual cookie sale.
"Tagalongs with ice cold milk, in the freezer, they're so good," said sisters Megan and Lauren Kiper.
However, this year, the pandemic is testing nonprofits, including troops everywhere.
"We can't go door to door," Maddie Walter said.
Cookie sales usually start in January.
"They knew it was going to be a tough cookie season. So, they let us do presales early," Connie Bell said.
However, cookie earnings, which make up most of the council's income, are down 50% compared to this time last year. Bell, who wrote to WDRB asking for help, said fewer girls and families are participating.
"Some of them are scared," she said.
Many businesses no longer allow girls to set up shop because of COVID-19. "They're in a whole new environment, and it's how to get to the customers now, right? The customers are no longer where they normally are. They're still customers, but they're not in the same places. So, how do we get there, how do we do it safely and how to let them know it's important to buy cookies this year," Bell said.
These ladies are problem-solving this year, using the online Girl Scout finder for customers who don't have a Girl Scout they know personally and Grubhub. Just plug in your zip code. "It can go straight to their house, or they have an option for us to deliver it to them," said Walter.
It's an effort to help save their programs by turning cookie sales around. "When they're buying cookies, what they're doing is buying opportunities for these girls to build confidence in themselves for life," Bell said. "If you see Girl Scouts out there this year standing in the cold and waving some pom-poms, please, stop by and support them. Buy some cookies because you're really supporting their future."
The cookie sale goes through March. If you're a business that can host a Girl Scouts booth, contact the council by emailing dclark@gskentuckiana.org
