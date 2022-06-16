LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People paying for parking in Louisville now have additional options.
Parking Authority of River City launched ParkMobile and PayByPhone in June, which accompanies the continued option of Go502 app. Drivers can pay through ParkMobile by texting "PARK" to 77223.
According to a news release, Passport, ParkMobile and PayByPhone are used in other cities.
"PARC is always looking at ways to make the customer experience more friendly and will continue to offer the latest and greatest technology," PARC director Tiffany Peebles said. "The mobile app providers offer a contactless customer experience, as well as a way for the customer to manage their parking experience."
The mobile apps allow customers to add multiple license plates to their accounts.
