A pool reopened less than 24 hours after a 3-year-old almost drowned, causing the pool to close, reported by LEX18.
On Saturday, a child nearly drowned at the Woodland Aquatic Center in Lexington. A bystander and lifeguard performed CPR on the child to save the child's life..
"It's terrifying," parent Caryn Huber said. "They saved this little girl's life."
Parents are encouraged to closely supervise their children while swimming. McKenzie Stafford with Aqua Tots said water safety is important to remember.
"We want to stay focused without distractions because, as we see, things can happen very quickly," Stafford said.
Stafford said puddle jumpers or floaties can give a false sense of security. She said that kids should only go swimming with adult supervision and adult permission.