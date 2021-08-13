LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major construction project to replace some of Louisville's oldest water mains beneath Frankfort Avenue means some sections of the road will be shut down for about a year.
The closures are necessary as crews work to replace pipes that date back to the 1800s. The new pipes are much larger than the 36-inch pipes being replaced, with valves that are 60 inches in diameter, and weigh in at 30,000 pounds.
For Phase 1 of the project, the work will take place near the Crescent Hill water treatment plant, between Stilz Avenue and Reservoir Avenue. The westbound lanes and all but one eastbound lane in that area will be closed to traffic.
Louisville Water spokeswoman Kelley Dearing Smith says the mains and valves under that section of pavement were installed in 1877, and it's time for an update. Additional pipes are also being installed.
"A lot has changed in over 100 years, so part of our job is to be proactive, to plan for the future," Dearing Smith said. "These projects take a lot of time to do, so you can't wait until you absolutely need it to do it."
Dearing Smith says notices have been mailed to neighbors in the area warning about the year-long construction project and upcoming road closures.
"Full disclosure: this is going to be a pain in the butt for a lot of people," she said.
The first phase of the project between Stilz and Reservoir and some side streets, is expected to continue until October, when crews will install a 60-inch main from Grinstead Drive to Frankfort Avenue. Then the second phase of the project is scheduled to start early next year, with the installation of a 42-inch main at Frankfort and Reservoir Avenues, according to a news release.
The estimated cost for the project is $18.2 million.
