LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Peaches sold at Aldi and Walmart in Kentucky are being recalled over concerns about Listeria.
New York company Jac. Vandenberg issued the recall after routine sampling discovered possible contamination. No illnesses have been reported. The company is recalling peaches grown in Chile in 18 states including Kentucky. The same recall covers nectarines and plums, but none of those were listed as being sold in Kentucky .
The FDA says the affected fruits are identifiable based on their PLU sticker. For peaches, look for PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378 and a country of origin of Chile. Peaches sold at Aldi were also packaged in 2-pound bags with the brand Rio Duero.
Listeria can cause serious and possibly fatal infections in young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Healthy people can also experience high fevers, severe headaches, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.
The FDA has more information about the recall.
Anyone who may have purchased the recalled fruit can return it the store for a refund.
