LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sandwich restaurant is leading a fundraiser this month to benefit Down Syndrome of Louisville.
Penn Station is holding its Round-Up for Down Syndrome campaign from March 1-21. Patrons of the restaurant can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, and that amount will go to more than 30 local Down Syndrome organizations.
We love our friends at @PennStationSubs !! All Penn Station locations nationwide are hosting a ROUND UP FOR DOWN SYNDROME campaign from March 1 – 21. Customers can round up their purchase to donate to the DSAGC! With a donation of $2 or more, customers receive a BOGO coupon. pic.twitter.com/ALzioicT8Z— Down Syndrome Assoc. (@DSAGC) February 28, 2022
"The dollars raised during March make a difference to the individuals with Down Syndrome in our community all year long," Julie Torzewski, executive director of Down Syndrome of Louisville, said in a news release. "Penn Station has been such an amazing partner for us."
March 21 is "World Down Syndrome Day."
It's the third year Penn Station has held the fundraiser. The restaurant chain has over 300 locations in 15 states.
To learn more about Penn Station's efforts for National Down Syndrome Adoption Network, click here.
