LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of new jobs are coming to River Ridge in Jeffersonville.
PharmaCord — which works on behalf of top drug manufacturers as a patient services provider — said it plans to hire more than 500 new employees, driven by the growth of new therapies.
The new jobs include benefit specialists, case managers, nurses, data scientists, software developers and operational management roles.
"Since PharmaCord's inception nearly six years ago, we have established ourselves as the preeminent provider of patient support services," said Nitin Sahney, PharmaCord's founder and CEO. "Our growth in the life sciences commercialization market has also been a significant tailwind to the local economy, where we have created an average of over 100 new jobs per year. We look forward to continuing to expand our talented team in support of our explosive growth."
