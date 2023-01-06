NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Plans to build a new police headquarters in New Albany is causing disagreements between City Council members over how it would be funded.
The nearly $13 million project calls for the new headquarters to be built on a vacant lot across from the current New Albany Police station, but not everyone on council agrees on the project.
"I think its something that is very much needed," said newly elected City Council President Jennie Collier. "With us building our own facility at the end of the day, the citizens of New Albany will own the facility. It will be an asset to them."
City Councilman Josh Turner said he thinks it's wrong to pull a portion of the funds to build the police department from city utility fees.
"The biggest concern I have is an equity issue," he said. "We have people that live in what's called the New Albany 'fringe.' Those people pay sewer fees but they don’t get city services. So by us utilizing the sewer fees to pay for this police department, you are going to have a very large population in the area paying for services not rendered."
On Thursday, the council voted 6-2 on a lease agreement ordinance between the city and New Albany Building Corporation.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said his department needs space.
"It’s a big win for our community," he said. "It’s a big win for our police department, because, as many people know, our facility has outlived its youthfulness. It's substandard and too small. The reality is we need our police department all under one roo."
The department is currently renting its downtown facility and pays more than $100,0000 in rent each month. If the plan to build goes forward, it could cost more than $800,000 a month.
Turner still isn't on board with the plan to build.
"With inflation being at all-time highs and building materials being at all-time highs, what's the problem with waiting for a little while?" he said. "Owning is not the right thing to do right now."
But Collier said the city supports the plan.
"Many of my constituencies have reached out to me and they have personally told me that they think this is something that we need in New Albany," she said. "So I'm going to support it."
The next meeting for the council is Jan. 19, when the plan is to decide exactly which side the police station will sit on.
