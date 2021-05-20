LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Planet Fitness is moving into the old Kmart on Poplar Level Road.
The building is being transformed into a new shopping center, with Planet Fitness at the end of the building. At 24,000 square feet, it will be one of the company's largest gyms in the Louisville area.
The location was supposed to open in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed that. It's now under construction, with plans calling for it to open in September.
Planet Fitness said it's taking into account spacing, extra cleaning and any safety guidelines that might change.
"We encourage members who are not vaccinated to continue to wear masks, as the state has requested," said Ken Horn, spokesman for Planet Fitness. "Members who are fully vaccinated are able to exercise and move around the club without a mask."
This will be the 20th Planet Fitness in the Louisville area.
