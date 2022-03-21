LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A property that's sat without buildings for years has a new vision.
The Louisville Metro Housing Authority (LMHA) plans to build mixed-income homes in the Iroquois area off Bicknell Avenue.
The site once housed Iroquois Homes, a low-income housing block with about 850 units. More than a decade ago, those homes were demolished in phases.
Most recently, nonprofits like the Food Literacy Project, Louisville Grows, and Gate of Hope have been leasing the land for an urban farm and garden space.
"Our intent has always been to make that site housing once again," said Lisa Osanka, LMHA's executive director.
Osanka was one of several speakers who met together Monday afternoon to talk with community partners about pre-development plans for the property. She said plans of when development would begin largely depend on competing for federal funding.
She said she'd like to see about 550 units on the property ranging from several different income levels.
"The idea is, you as neighbors shouldn't be able to tell the difference in the units because they're all intermixed on the site," she said.
Metro councilwoman Nicole George is encouraging community members to share their opinions about what they would like to see at the space. Click here to complete a survey through the Neighbors For New Cut/Taylor organization.
"We want to see multiple uses and amenities on the site that inspire quality housing within the site but also within the community to inspire integration," said George.
When homes were at the property before, the spot had a reputation of crime. Those who have been helping with the nonprofits on site for years say some neighbors have concerns about bringing homes back to the lot.
"There's a lot of history of violence here that the neighbors are just really concerned about happening again," said Haileigh Arnold, who works as the farm manager for Hope Community Farm, part of one of the nonprofits leasing the land for gardening.
As far as crime, Osanka pointed to other recent developments through the housing authority that have been successful.
Osanka said this property would have a similar vision to Park Duvalle, Liberty Green, Sheppard Square, and the recently reimagined Beecher Terrace.
Arnold said she'd like to keep the nonprofits' gardens on the property, but also understands the terms of the year-to-year lease.
"At the end of the day, there is a need for housing and we totally understand that," she said. "When they approached us saying they were developing it into housing they told us how many units they're short of in this area and housing is a great need and it's really hard to balance those needs between what does the community need housing-wise, what does it need greenspace-wise, what does it need food-wise?"
Again, to fill out a survey with thoughts or opinions on the property use, click on this link. Door-to-door canvassing will also be completed and focus groups will be created with residents. The online survey will be available through May 1.
