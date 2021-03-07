LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were arrested during a protest for racial justice Saturday in downtown Louisville, according to police.
A caravan of protesters began traveling through the city around 2 p.m., Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a statement. A member of LMPD livestreamed on the department's Facebook page as officers conducted multiple traffic stops on the caravan, which included protesters in cars, on bikes and on foot.
Officers stopped the caravan near 7th and Liberty streets and 11th Street and Broadway, according to Smiley's statement. A crowd of protesters, some carrying signs demanding justice for Louisville resident Breonna Taylor, also formed around 4th and Jefferson streets.
In total, police arrested three people, Smiley said. Two were charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway, and the other was charged with menacing, terroristic threatening and obstructing a highway, according to their arrest citations.
Officers also issued several citations for traffic violations, including reckless driving, no insurance, running a red light making and an improper turn, Smiley said.
"LMPD continues to monitor caravan activity to ensure that they are being conducted in a manner that does not create safety issues for participants of the caravan and residents alike," police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said in a statement Sunday. "... LMPD respects the right to protest and is committed to working with any entity or individual on identifying a path forward that allows for freedom of expression in a manner that does not create public safety issues."
This story may be updated.
