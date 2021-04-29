LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an arrest has been made more than a year after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed just days before Christmas.
According to court documents, 22-year-old Jameko Hayden was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Wednesday afternoon for the murder of 19-year-old Christian Gwynn on the night of Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Police say they were called to the corner of South 43rd Street and West Market Street, after someone reported a shooting. When officers arrived, the found Gwynn, who was suffering from two gunshot wounds
He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they determined that a stolen red Chevy Malibu was seen fleeing the area after the shooting, and that Hayden had possession of the vehicle at the time.
Hayden has several felony convictions, according to police, and is barred from possessing a firearm.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody at his Greenwood Avenue apartment on Wednesday. He's charged with murder, receipt of stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 bond, according to online court documents.
The day after the shooting, Krysta Gwynn, Christian Gwynn's mother, mourned the "senseless act of violence" that took her son from her.
"No one thinks about burying their 19-year-old child," Krista Gwynn said while surrounded by loved ones. "He was supposed to succeed me."
"He was my diamond, he was my everything," said Navada Gwynn, Gwynn's father, as he wiped away tears. "I have been in this city for 30 years and I never thought I would be the one standing here joining hands with the friends that I have seen lose their children."
Christian Gwynn's parents said he worked as a security guard but had a passion for the outdoors, was a jokester and wanted to be a rapper.
"He rapped about things -- positive things," Krista Gwynn said. "He made songs about his sisters. He joked around; he played."
