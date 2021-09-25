CORDYON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since he left his home in Corydon on Tuesday to meet up with someone he met online, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
Jacob McCarty has been missing since 4:07 p.m. on Sept 21, when his father says he took his dog on a walk into the woods in Corydon near Pacer Court, which is near Federal Drive Northwest.
In a video posted to Facebook, Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith makes the plea for any businesses or homes with cameras with 100 miles of Corydon to check their camera footage.
Police do not believe the boy was abducted, but that he met up with someone he met online.
"His son has an online gaming presence like many of our children. We believe with the information we collected in this investigation that his son had met someone online and had plans to meet them, Smith said in the video.
"We believe that at this point Jacob can't return, and we need your help."
Smith says they're reviewed "hundreds of hours" of footage from businesses and homes in the area and have searched the woods by both ground and air. They believe a vehicle could be involved, but did not have a make or model.
Jacob McCarty could be wearing red Nike shoes. He is described as 5-foot-4, 200 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.
"We do not have the manpower to check every camera in a 200-mile radius, but you do," Smith said.
"Please do it. Help me bring him home. He's such a good boy. He's such a good kid," his father Jeremiah McCarty said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.