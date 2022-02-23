LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man they said shot a man at a truck stop in Shelby County, Ky., before kidnapping another truck driver to get away.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Steven White was booked into the Shelby County Detention Center on Sunday.
Police said the incident took place on Monday, Jan. 31, when someone gave White a ride from Frankfort to the Flying J truck stop in Waddy.
While at the truck stop, White allegedly got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and got into an argument with a man and a woman at another vehicle. At some point during the argument, police said White pulled a gun and shot a man in the chest.
After the shooting, police said White got back into the vehicle he was originally in, pointed his gun at the driver and demanded that he drive him to a home in Shelbyville.
According to court documents, the driver did so and White got out and left.
The shooting victim was rushed by medical helicopter to UofL Hospital and placed in the ICU. His current condition is not known.
Police said the shooting was caught on surveillance video at the truck stop.
A warrant was issued for White's arrest on Feb. 3, and he is now in custody. He's charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and kidnapping of an adult.
He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
