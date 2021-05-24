LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an argument led to a shooting inside a Louisville club last month -- but the violence didn't end there.
Brian Kavanaugh faced a judge Monday morning for the April 4 shooting at Aura Lounge on Poplar Level Road. According to an arrest report, the Louisville Metro Police Department says Kavanaugh and the victim were arguing inside the bar.
Police say Kavanaugh pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest and arm. The victim then left the bar, got into his car and drove to Audubon Hospital.
Investigators say Kavanaugh got into his own car and followed him.
According to an arrest warrant, Kavanaugh shot at the victim's car multiple times on the way to the hospital. At some point, Kavanaugh stopped following.
Kavanaugh was arrested and given a $500,000 bond.
LMPD says the gun used in the shooting was reported stolen and they eventually found it nine miles from the shooting scene. They say Kavanaugh wasn't even supposed to have a gun, since he is a convicted felon in more than one case.
Kavanaugh faces several charges, including attempted murder and assault.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
