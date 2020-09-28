LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police chase involving a stolen car in east Louisville ended with the recovery of items stolen from a pawn shop.
According to a release from Louisville Metro Police, Dayib Ibraham, 20, was arrested on Westport Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway just after 1 a.m. Monday.
LMPD said it joined in a chase of the vehicle being pursued by St. Matthews Police, and someone inside was believed to have shot at another vehicle. A witness flagged down police near Stonehurst Drive and Westport Road and pointed out the car.
When LMPD officers tried to stop the car, it kept heading east on Westport Road. The suspect finally stopped near the Gene Snyder Freeway. The front passenger was able to run away toward a nearby Walmart. That person has not been located. But the driver was taken in to custody without incident. Police believe only two people were in the car.
During the investigation, police say they found an axe, several watches and items with pawn tags in plain sight. Police say the items were taken during a break-in at Derby City Pawn, which was near where St. Matthews Police started chasing the vehicle.
Derby City Pawn released the surveillance video to WDRB News. In it, you can see a person swing an axe and break the glass. Three people go inside the business, and in less than 30 seconds, they run out with items. Then, another person goes in and takes two guitars. The store said Xboxs, PlayStations and watches were also taken. Some of the show cases in the store were broken and the store later opened.
Ibrahim faces two charges of receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more and first-degree fleeing and evading police. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
