LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Louisville church was arrested Thursday, after police say he sent sexual images and videos to an undercover investigator posing online as a minor.
According to an arrest report, 33-year-old Nicholas Lynch contacted the undercover investigator online.
Police say, despite the fact that Lynch believed he was talking to a minor, he took part in a sexual conversation with the investigator. He allegedly sent sexual images to the investigator, and live streamed video of himself engaging in a sex act, so that the investigator could see it.
Police say Lynch has admitted to the incidents.
He was arrested by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office on March 14. He's charged with engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses.
According to a statement from Highview Baptist Church, Lynch was employed there as a research assistant and curriculum writer.
He has since been terminated, according to the church.
The full statement from the church is below:
On March 14, we were informed by law enforcement that one of our staff members, Nick Lynch, had been arrested and would be charged with a felony related to online procurement of a minor. We were devastated to hear what these officials shared with us.
As far as we know from the limited information we’ve received, the accusations against Nick do not involve anyone else associated with Highview Baptist Church, our school, or any of our ministries. Nick’s employment at Highview Baptist Church as Research Assistant & Curriculum Writer has been terminated with immediate effect, in accordance with our personal conduct policy.
We are shocked by the nature of the accusations, but we also know that we live in a fallen and broken world, and we pray for Nick. We are cooperating fully as the investigation and legal process unfold.
As our system of justice takes it course, we will be transparent and share appropriate information with our church. This will be a difficult season for our congregation, but we will fix our eyes on Jesus and look forward to the day when evil and sin and crying and pain are no more. Our hope today is the same as it was yesterday.
Further questions about the case should be directed to the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General.
