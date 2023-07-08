LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Friday night.
Louisville Metro Police responded to a report of a shooting about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in the City View Apartment complex. According to LMPD Aaron Ellis, police located a teenage girl with a gunshot wound to her leg.
While attending to the first victim, police were made aware of a second victim, and located a teenage male near 12th Street and Fisk Court with a gunshot to his foot.
Police said both victims were alert and conscious with non-life-threatening injuries and transported to Norton Children's Hospital.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating the shooting and a possible relationship between the two victims, if any. There are currently no suspects. LMPD is asking anyone with information to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or online on the Crime Tip Portal.
