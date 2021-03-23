NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a home Tuesday evening.
Police Chief Todd Bailey said officers responded to a home in the 150 block of Cherry Street, which is off State Street near the PC Home Center, around 6:30 p.m. on a reported shooting.
Once on scene, officers found a man dead inside the home. Bailey said investigators believe all parties involved have been identified and there is no risk to public safety.
"Fortunately, incidents such as this are rare in our community," Bailey said. "New Albany is a safe city with little violent crime. I am proud of the hard work of the officers of the NAPD and am confident all details will be discovered."
The department's Criminal Investigations Division is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear and it is unknown if the man lived in the home. Bailey said no additional information would be released until Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.