LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a fight on the campus of Bullitt Central High School before Friday's football game.
Video circulated on social media shows a violent fight in a wooded area that the school believes is between the football field and transportation garage. At least one boy on the ground was kicked during the fight.
Bullitt County Public Schools superintendent Jesse Bacon tells WDRB that the school did get videos from a bystander.
The video shows the fight happened in daylight, so school officials believe it happened before kickoff with Warren Central. He said several Bullitt Central students were involved, as well as students from other districts, which he declined to name.
"There's a lot of information out there I know on social media, some of which is true, some of which is not true," Bacon said. "We're trying to sift through that."
The district is trying to determine who was involved and the extent of injuries. Bullitt Central's School Resource Officer (SRO) is working with Shepherdsville Police.
Security was in place near the game, but Bacon said it's very difficult to monitor the entire campus.
"Luckily our students are doing the right thing and coming forward and letting us know who was involved, what particularly happened so that we can discipline those students accordingly," he said.
An announcement was made at the school Monday morning asking for information about what happened. Bacon said several students have already come forward to help. A letter was sent home to parents on Monday.
Bacon said once the district completes its investigation, it will punish students accordingly.
"It was a fantastic event," Bacon said of Bullitt Central's opening football game. "It's a shame that we've got all these other things that happened around in the peripherals that cast a negative light on that."
The district will also be evaluating its security policies and work to make facilities more safe and secure in the future.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.