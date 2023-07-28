LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is on the run after police found a large amount of illegal drugs and weapons at his home.
State and federal authorities are looking for Kenneth "Brian" Fitzgerald, 35, who is wanted on multiple felony drug and firearm offenses.
The Crittenden County Sheriff said Fitzgerald ran from police Tuesday evening, July 25, when officers were trying to arrest him for a probation violation.
Police said he nearly crashed into a federal agent head-on while trying to escape in a white 2020 Nissan Altima with Kentucky plate E2G656.
When they served a search warrant at Fitzgerald's home on Brown Mines Road, they found guns, improvised explosive devices, more than 70 marijuana plants and more than $200,000 worth of drugs, including marijuana and heroin, and cash.
Authorities also believe Fitzgerald is trafficking a large amount of meth.
The sheriff's office said it got reports Wednesday that Fitzgerald was "making death threats against a person." Police caught up with him near the intersection of State Highway 855 and Highway 70 on a black motorcycle.
After refusing to comply and surrender to arrest, police said Fitzgerald fled on the motorcycle, leaving the roadway and losing control of the bike in a yard. Police said he then fled on foot and was unsuccessful in his attempt to steal a vehicle from a home. Authorities conducted a "lengthy manhunt" for Fitzgerald, but weren't able to find him.
Police said he's 5-foot-10 and about 190 pounds, with short red hair and brown eyes. It is believed he was last seen in the Frances area of Crittenden County. It's unclear what he was last seen wearing.
Fitzgerald is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. If you see him, call police. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Police did not disclose the reward amount.
