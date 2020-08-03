LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man jumped into a car through the passenger window and used a gun to kidnap the driver and her children.
Quinton Shemwell, 30, faces charges including kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and terroristic threatening, according to an arrest report.
Police said that at about 5:55 p.m. Saturday, Shemwell got in front of a vehicle, jumped through the passenger side window, put his gun to the driver’s head and told her to drive him to her home, police said. The victim’s children, both under 10, were in the vehicle at the time, police said.
The victims drove to her house, where Shemwell held her captive and threatened to kill her, the kids and himself, according to the arrest report.
Police said Shemwell also threatened three other people who tried to help.
He was being held on $500,000 bond.
