LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 34-year-old woman is in custody after police said she shot and killed a man in his bedroom Thursday evening in a subdivision just south of the Highview neighborhood.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. That's when investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department were sent to the 9600 block of Arrowridge Drive on a report of a shooting. When officers and first responders arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.
Zaira Ferraiuolo was still at the scene and agreed to be taken to the Homicide Unit office on Ormsby Avenue to be interviewed. That's when investigators said she admitted to walking into "the victim's bedroom with a handgun, magazine and ammunition," according to an arrest report.
Ferraiuolo told police she and the victim got into an argument and the victim hit Ferraiuolo with a roll of wrapping paper.
Police said Ferraiulo told them she was the only person in the apartment, and that "she killed someone." She also stated that "the victim did not kill himself."
Ferraiulo was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and charged with murder. She was due in court Saturday morning.
