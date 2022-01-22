LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for two suspects who stole a man's trailer and then shot and killed him early Saturday morning in Bullitt County.
Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar says two individuals in a white pickup truck stole a trailer the area of Woodsdale Road near Cedar Grove Road around 3:10 a.m.
Police say the homeowner then chased the suspects, who crashed the stolen truck head-on into a tree in the woods. Sholar says the truck was stolen out of Casey County on Jan. 17.
The suspects then fled the area on foot.
When the homeowner, who has not been identified yet, approached the suspects, police say he was shot and killed.
The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. A description of the individuals was not immediately available.
Anyone who spots the suspects is asked to call 911.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is advising residents in the area to lock their cars. They are also asking anyone with cameras in the area of Highway 480 and US-31E to check their surveillance footage.
