LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with a pick-up truck around 3 p.m. Saturday on Taylorsville Road, according to a spokeswoman with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The motorcyclist, a man, was traveling westbound at a "high rate of speed" on Taylorsville Road when he crashed into the pick-up, which was trying to cross the road, according to a news release from LMPD.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The truck driver, who was the only person in that vehicle, was not injured.
Taylorsville Road remains closed at the intersection of Deibel Way and Arlington Road while police investigate the accident, LMPD said.
