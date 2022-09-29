LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington Police officer was shot late Wednesday night while investigating an armed robbery.
Lexington Police said officers found a car around 11 p.m. Sept. 28 near West New Circle Road they believed was used in a robbery. The person inside hit the gas and drove toward officers. Three officers opened fire, hitting the suspect, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Officers rendered first aid to the suspect before he was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
One officer was hit during the gunfire, but police said his injury did not appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. It wasn't clear who fired the shot that struck the officer.
All of the officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras during the incident. Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation.
