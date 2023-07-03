LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana police officer and a suspect are dead after police said they engaged in a shootout at a southern Indiana hospital Monday morning.
In a news conference Monday morning, police said it happened overnight at the Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, Indiana, about 150 miles south of Indianapolis.
Several law enforcement agencies, including the Tell City Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff's Department, were called to the hospital on a report of a disturbance.
When they arrived, they spoke to Sean Hubert, according to police. Police said a fight broke out and police exchanged gunfire with Hubert. Over the course of that shootout, police said Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn was shot and died from her injuries.
Hubert was also shot and died of his injuries according to police.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.