LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said an 18-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning after she got out of a stolen vehicle and leaped from Interstate 64.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Lilly Howard.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said the incident took place shortly after 12 a.m. on Tuesday. Ellis said LMPD was contacted by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office in Indiana about a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle that was heading into Jefferson County.
LMPD did not join in the pursuit, Ellis said.
Police said the woman driving the vehicle got out and jumped from the I-64 overpass, at the 2 mile-marker, between the Shawnee Expressway and 22nd Street.
The interstate is elevated at that location. Police said she died as a result of the fall.
That woman was identified by the coroner's office as Lilly. The coroner's office says her cause of death is still pending an autopsy.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.